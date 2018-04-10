VIVO One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,421.00 (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, VIVO has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. One VIVO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00006395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. VIVO has a market capitalization of $706,086.00 and $11,421.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.07 or 0.05888130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $635.01 or 0.09440360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.62 or 0.01689090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.21 or 0.02456100 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00200408 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00600859 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.02623960 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO (CRYPTO:VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 2,461,460 coins and its circulating supply is 1,641,460 coins. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto. The official website for VIVO is www.vivocrypto.com. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg.

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIVO using one of the exchanges listed above.

