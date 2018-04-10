Comparing Voestalpine (VLPNY) & Its Peers

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS: VLPNY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Voestalpine to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Voestalpine has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voestalpine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 0 0 0 0 N/A Voestalpine Competitors 717 2168 1815 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Voestalpine’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voestalpine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voestalpine and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $12.40 billion $569.87 million 16.39 Voestalpine Competitors $13.15 billion $1.07 billion 18.71

Voestalpine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Voestalpine. Voestalpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Voestalpine pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 34.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine 5.46% 11.26% 4.66% Voestalpine Competitors 9.76% 11.19% 4.88%

Summary

Voestalpine rivals beat Voestalpine on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces and processes hot and cold-rolled steel; electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated plates; electrical steel strips; and heavy plates, as well as turbine casings. It serves the automotive, white goods, electrical, processing, energy, and engineering industries. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for railway sector. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for the automobile manufacture and supply, construction, storage, energy, and agricultural equipment industries. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. voestalpine AG is based in Linz, Austria.

