Independent Research Analysts Give Volkswagen Group (VOW3) a €178.00 Price Target

Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €178.00 ($219.75) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs set a €250.00 ($308.64) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €227.00 ($280.25) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC set a €197.00 ($243.21) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($166.67) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €191.64 ($236.59).

Shares of VOW3 stock traded up €7.32 ($9.04) on Thursday, hitting €171.58 ($211.83). 2,478,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen Group has a one year low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a one year high of €192.30 ($237.41).

Volkswagen Group Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

