Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stake in Vonage Holdings (VG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) by 532.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Vonage by 58.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vonage by 62.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 530,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 690,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,877. Vonage Holdings has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,414.77, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.19 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $311,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan Masarek sold 487,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 983,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,168,593.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $21,330 and sold 2,228,591 shares worth $23,400,007. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Summit Redstone reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stake in Vonage Holdings (VG)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/vonage-holdings-corp-vg-holdings-raised-by-paloma-partners-management-co-updated-updated-updated.html.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.