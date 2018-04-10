W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 421 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up 1.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTX opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $98,180.79, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/w-g-shaheen-associates-dba-whitney-co-purchases-421-shares-of-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.