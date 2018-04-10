Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Vetr raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Loop Capital set a $90.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 98,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 675.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,891,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $427,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38,624.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,678,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,280 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,639,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $191,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,131 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,373,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $535,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 875.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,305 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,941.02, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $61.74 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

