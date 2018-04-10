Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 2,774 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 40,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 11th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Walt Disney from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray set a $125.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

DIS stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150,893.89, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

