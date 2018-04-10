Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded by Vetr to “Buy”

Vetr lowered shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd. They currently have $111.04 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.94.

DIS stock opened at $100.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $150,893.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Walt Disney by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 132,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

