Walt Disney (DIS) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,147,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $150,893.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,587,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 75,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

