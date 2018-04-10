Warburg Research Analysts Give VTG (VT9) a €53.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($65.43) price objective on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €48.00 ($59.26) price target on VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($64.20) price objective on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.50 ($53.70) price objective on VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.39 ($58.50).

VT9 opened at €48.10 ($59.38) on Friday. VTG has a 1 year low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €50.70 ($62.59).

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

