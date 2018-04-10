UBS Begins Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

UBS started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.28.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,837. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $19,078.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,299,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,873.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eddie sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $431,405.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,571 shares of company stock worth $4,911,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

