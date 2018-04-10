Head to Head Contrast: Waters (WAT) vs. Bruker (BRKR)

Waters (NYSE: WAT) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Waters and Bruker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 0 11 6 0 2.35 Bruker 2 9 3 0 2.07

Waters presently has a consensus price target of $202.87, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Bruker has a consensus price target of $32.08, indicating a potential upside of 9.28%. Given Bruker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bruker is more favorable than Waters.

Dividends

Bruker pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Waters does not pay a dividend. Bruker pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Waters shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Bruker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Waters has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bruker has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 0.88% 24.70% 11.90% Bruker 4.45% 26.68% 10.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waters and Bruker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.31 billion 6.77 $20.31 million $7.49 26.50 Bruker $1.77 billion 2.59 $78.60 million $1.21 24.26

Bruker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waters. Bruker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Waters beats Bruker on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells and services thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instruments through its TA product line. It is also a developer and supplier of software-based products that interface with the Company’s instruments, as well as other suppliers’ instruments. Its LC and LC-MS instruments are utilized in a range of industries to detect, identify, monitor and measure the chemical, physical and biological composition of materials, and to purify a range of compounds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, and defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, polymer, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, agriculture, food and beverage safety, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, hospitals, and government departments and agencies; and raw material manufacturers, and other businesses involved in materials analysis. It markets its products through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and various other representatives. The company has an agreement with Evosep One for the co-development of the Evosep One chromatography system. Bruker Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

