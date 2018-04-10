Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Position Raised by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of Watts Water Technologies worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

NYSE WTS opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,563.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.35 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 16,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,249,308.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 6,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $526,063.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock worth $3,239,332. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/watts-water-technologies-inc-wts-position-boosted-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.