Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $344.77 million and $14.60 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00051255 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Exrates and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00196584 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00126216 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00110148 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00209740 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000964 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00056654 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is wavestalk.org. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is a custom blockchain tokens platform designed for large-scale business and consumer adoption. Waves was created to make the benefits of blockchain technology accessible to ordinary businesses and end users. The platform launched in 2016 and was designed from the ground up to address the shortcomings of existing blockchain services. The result is an enterprise-ready platform that emphasises security, easy token operations (creation, transfer, exchange) and a straightforward user experience, as well as dealing with critical long-term issues such as speed and scalability. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kuna, Livecoin, Binance, Liqui, Tidex, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, COSS, Upbit, Bitcoin Indonesia, YoBit, Exmo, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exrates and Cryptomate. It is not possible to buy Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

