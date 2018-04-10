WavesGo (CRYPTO:WGO) Price Down 31% This Week

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, WavesGo has traded down 31% against the dollar. One WavesGo token can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. WavesGo has a market cap of $283,191.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00748983 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00178326 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00056635 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About WavesGo

WavesGo’s total supply is 9,312,372 tokens. The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo.

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WavesGo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for WavesGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WavesGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.