Wayfair (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $38,100.00 in Stock

Wayfair (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $38,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $40,116.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $45,612.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $51,084.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $48,606.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Edmond Macri sold 153 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $11,807.01.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $55,728.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Edmond Macri sold 755 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $69,860.15.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $52,944.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Edmond Macri sold 1,310 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $113,485.30.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $49,134.00.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.45. 897,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.60. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $42.16 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $5,878.11, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. MKM Partners set a $107.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

