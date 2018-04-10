We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 2,228 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,588.37, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.00 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company partners with health care providers across care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, patient monitoring and diagnostics, surgical safety and efficiency and respiratory health.

