We Are One Seven LLC Invests $192,000 in Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 56.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 142,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,697.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.79. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $116.86.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $936,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $707,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,402 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

