We Are One Seven LLC Invests $181,000 in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Stock

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $204,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mistras Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE:MG opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Mistras Group Inc has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.93, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. analysts forecast that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/we-are-one-seven-llc-buys-shares-of-7707-mistras-group-inc-mg-updated-updated.html.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.