We Are One Seven LLC Invests $831,000 in Citigroup (C) Stock

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,216,000 after acquiring an additional 717,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,514,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,980 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.1% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,603,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,322,000 after acquiring an additional 764,249 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 363,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

Citigroup stock opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $176,306.52, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

