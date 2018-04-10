We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Stake in United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,194.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 3,990 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,360.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $51.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

