We Are One Seven LLC Buys New Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2,277.25, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $1.64 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

