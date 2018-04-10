We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 4,844 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LKQ by 6.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 44.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 106.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,508,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,821.31, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). LKQ had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $445,415.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,832,118.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,462,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 4,844 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/we-are-one-seven-llc-takes-197000-position-in-lkq-co-lkq-updated-updated.html.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.