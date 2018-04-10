Wealth Architects LLC Sells 212 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,089.34.

In other news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total value of $197,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $993.80, for a total transaction of $3,975,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $52,755,337. 13.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,021.36. The company had a trading volume of 734,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,837. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $817.02 and a 1-year high of $1,186.89. The company has a market cap of $699,674.25, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

