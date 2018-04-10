JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Shares Bought by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Crown bought 7,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.37 per share, for a total transaction of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares in the company, valued at $34,677,048.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Buckingham Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $112.51. 13,996,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,099,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $374,392.41, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

