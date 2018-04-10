Wec Acquisition (TEG) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Wec Acquisition (NYSE:TEG) has been trending positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wec Acquisition earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.9984765665007 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Wec Acquisition stock remained flat at $$69.61 during midday trading on Monday.

About Wec Acquisition

Integrys Energy Group, Inc is an energy holding company, which provides regulated natural gas and electricity, non-regulated renewable energy, and compressed natural gas products and services. The Company operates through four segments: natural gas utility, electric utility, electric transmission investment, and holding company and other.

