South Street Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 3.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 12,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.34. 1,718,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $19,891.93, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

