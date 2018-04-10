Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC downgraded Nike from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.95 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. OTR Global raised Nike to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vetr downgraded Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.88 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $68.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $109,899.73, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Nike by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,423,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Nike by 58.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,284,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058,601 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Nike by 4,252.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,472,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $903,432,000 after purchasing an additional 336,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 15.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,245,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $738,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,811 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

