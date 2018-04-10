Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARDX. Ladenburg Thalmann decreased their target price on Ardelyx from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of ARDX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 458,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,185. The firm has a market cap of $235.64, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.80. Ardelyx has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.10.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2,039.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 18.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 20.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

