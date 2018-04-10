Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2018 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2018 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2018 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

3/8/2018 – Plug Power was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Plug Power was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/14/2018 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/9/2018 – Plug Power was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – Plug Power was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/18/2018 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $466.33, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.58. Plug Power Inc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 93.76% and a negative net margin of 96.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

