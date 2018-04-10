Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG):

3/16/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €112.00 ($138.27) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €106.00 ($130.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €95.00 ($117.28) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €94.00 ($116.05) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €106.00 ($130.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €105.00 ($129.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €109.00 ($134.57) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €98.00 ($120.99) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €99.00 ($122.22) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €98.00 ($120.99) price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €105.00 ($129.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €98.00 ($120.99) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €98.00 ($120.99) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €106.00 ($130.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €106.00 ($130.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €95.00 ($117.28) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) opened at €88.78 ($109.60) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,550.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. LEG Immobilien AG has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($92.80) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($121.60).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

