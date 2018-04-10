Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ: ADRO) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2018 – Aduro BioTech was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2018 – Aduro BioTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aduro reported narrower-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter of 2017 while revenues missed estimates. The company has a broad, promising pipeline of novel immunotherapies under development for treatment of a variety of cancers. The company’s collaboration agreements with large pharma companies — Novartis and Johnson & Johnson — not only validate the company’s research platforms but also enhance its financial position, providing it with adequate funds. However, with no approved products in Aduro’s portfolio, the company heavily depends on funds generated from collaboration and license agreements, government grants as well as other payments for the development of its pipeline candidates. Thus, an inability to secure sufficient funding could hinder Aduro’s pipeline progress. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

3/7/2018 – Aduro BioTech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2018 – Aduro BioTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “ADRO shares are trading up modestly on the disclosure of a $3 million milestone from MRK’s (Merck, NC) initiation of a Phase I trial with the anti- CD27 candidate.””

3/2/2018 – Aduro BioTech had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Aduro BioTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

3/2/2018 – Aduro BioTech was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Aduro BioTech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/21/2018 – Aduro BioTech is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2018 – Aduro BioTech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/2/2018 – Aduro BioTech was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) opened at $8.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $704.76, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.75. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $44,543.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory W. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,569.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,874 shares of company stock worth $870,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 2,294.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

