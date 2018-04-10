Investec Upgrades Weir Group (WEIR) to Hold

Investec upgraded shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th. Investec currently has GBX 1,985 ($28.06) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,650 ($23.32).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEIR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,360 ($33.36) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Liberum Capital raised Weir Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 700 ($9.89) to GBX 2,400 ($33.92) in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 2,070 ($29.26) to GBX 2,130 ($30.11) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Weir Group to an add rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($31.10) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weir Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,284.12 ($32.28).

Shares of WEIR traded up GBX 99 ($1.40) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,033 ($28.73). The company had a trading volume of 1,154,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,696 ($23.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,326 ($32.88).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a GBX 29 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $15.00.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

