Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,038 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.46% of Evolent Health worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVH. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,161.56, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Unitedhealth Group Inc sold 3,040,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $41,648,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

