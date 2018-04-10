Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 68,807 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Liberty Property Trust worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 244.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPT. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of LPT stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. 844,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,780.46, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

