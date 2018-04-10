Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Grifols (GRFS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grifols were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRFS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 8,372.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13,806.68, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Grifols has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $25.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grifols from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics.

