Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Schwab Strategic Trust worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 122,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $42.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

