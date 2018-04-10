Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134,087 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Encana worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Encana by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Encana by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encana by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Encana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $10,603.30, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Encana had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. equities research analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encana declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Encana’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Encana news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,572. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,345.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,500 shares of company stock worth $267,185. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Encana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encana from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Encana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

