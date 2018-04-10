Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.53% of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMF. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 95,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 121,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 43,594 shares in the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMF stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Profile

There is no company description available for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Inc.

