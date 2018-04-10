Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (JGH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:JGH) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,699 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.91% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000.

Shares of NYSE JGH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.23. 68,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,769. Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

