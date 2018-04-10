Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.84% of Ultra Clean worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 740,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 74,084 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 354,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 246,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $692.07, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.73 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 29,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $810,120.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,089,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Joe Williams sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $271,987.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,968 shares of company stock worth $2,128,093. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

