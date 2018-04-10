Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 156,916 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Dexcom worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dexcom by 143.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738,678 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dexcom by 29.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,819,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $431,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,094 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dexcom by 57.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dexcom by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 308,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dexcom during the third quarter worth approximately $14,678,000.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $89,385.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,228.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $655,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,863.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,854 shares of company stock worth $2,141,081 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Dexcom in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dexcom in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dexcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dexcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dexcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dexcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of Dexcom stock opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dexcom has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,102.85, a PE ratio of -121.34 and a beta of -0.02.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Dexcom had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.82 million. analysts anticipate that Dexcom will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Dexcom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

