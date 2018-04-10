Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,269 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Extended Stay America worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAY. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,359.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STAY opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3,772.51, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. Extended Stay America Inc has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $21.28.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.75 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.15%. Extended Stay America’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Extended Stay America Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Extended Stay America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.00%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,679.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $19.25) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/wells-fargo-company-mn-trims-stake-in-extended-stay-america-inc-stay-updated.html.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.