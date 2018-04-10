Wells Fargo Reaffirms Hold Rating for Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, March 17th. They currently have a $154.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WLTW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.02. 577,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,962. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $125.66 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19,323.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 9,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,509,608.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

