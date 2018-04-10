Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 35,990 Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,990 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,320,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 312,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 84,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Shares of VZ opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195,995.72, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

