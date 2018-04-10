Westar Energy (WR) PT Raised to $55.00

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS started coverage on Westar Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Westar Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of WR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 70,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,110. Westar Energy has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,293.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Westar Energy had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Westar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Westar Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Akin sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $278,268.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $599,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,007 shares of company stock worth $2,845,359 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westar Energy by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westar Energy in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westar Energy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

