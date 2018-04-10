Western Asset High Income (HIX) Stake Decreased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Western Asset High Income worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000.

NYSE:HIX opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to maximize current income by investing approximately 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in high-yield debt securities. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its objective of seeking to maximize current income.

