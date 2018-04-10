Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Mortgage Capit earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4475678774128 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capit stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.65, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 140.92, a quick ratio of 140.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Western Asset Mortgage Capit has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capit had a net margin of 54.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. Western Asset Mortgage Capit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.83%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase 2,100,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets.

