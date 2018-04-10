WestJet Airlines (WJA) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$30.00. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WJA. CIBC raised their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial raised WestJet Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. AltaCorp Capital raised WestJet Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.59.

Shares of WJA traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.33. 323,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,307. WestJet Airlines has a 12-month low of C$21.54 and a 12-month high of C$28.00.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.02). WestJet Airlines had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

