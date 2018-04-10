Westpac (WBK) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.08

Headlines about Westpac (NYSE:WBK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westpac earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.4657789151353 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE WBK traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 336,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,796. Westpac has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $74,217.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westpac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Westpac from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Westpac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Westpac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Westpac Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation is a banking organization. The Company provides a range of banking and financial services in markets, including consumer, business and institutional banking and wealth management services. The Company is engaged in the provision of financial services, including lending, deposit taking, payments services, investment portfolio management and advice, superannuation and funds management, insurance services, leasing finance, general finance, interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services.

